Op-Ed: Rethinking cargo handling systems

By Taisuke Inui, CEO, MarFlex

Driven by regulatory pressure and the pursuit of more efficient, sustainable operations, the maritime industry is rapidly evolving. From alternative fuels to vessel propulsion, technological advancements are reshaping nearly every aspect of shipping. Yet one crucial area remains largely overlooked when it comes to the technological innovation that is taking place at the moment: cargo handling systems.

This oversight is costing the industry—not just in terms of environmental impact but also in efficiency, safety, and long-term operational costs. As shipping takes a holistic approach to innovation, it is time to acknowledge that how we handle cargo matters as much as how we power our ships.

For decades, hydraulic systems have been the industry standard for liquid cargo handling. However, these legacy systems come with well-documented inefficiencies such as high energy losses and excessive fuel consumption, frequent maintenance requirements, and significant environmental threats. Hydraulic oil leaks, a common issue, not only pose regulatory and ecological concerns but also cause operational disruptions and financial penalties. Moreover, hydraulic-driven pumps operate at fixed speeds, consuming the same amount of power regardless of load requirements—an outdated inefficiency in an era where every kilowatt counts.

Just as electric propulsion is transforming vessel efficiency, electric-driven cargo handling is proving to be a viable, future-ready alternative. These systems replace inefficient hydraulics with advanced electric deepwell pumps and variable speed drive systems, offering a range of advantages that align with the maritime industry’s push for efficiency, sustainability, and safety.

Unlike hydraulic systems, electric-driven pumps only use energy when needed and can precisely adjust power consumption based on load requirements. This alone can result in substantial fuel savings and reduced CO₂ emissions. They can even be powered by renewable energy sources when connected to shore power during cargo discharge, eliminating emissions entirely while complying with increasingly strict port emissions and noise regulations. The noise pollution associated with traditional hydraulic systems is not just an environmental issue but also a concern for crew welfare. Electric-driven solutions operate at significantly lower noise levels—as low as 75-83 dB—improving onboard conditions.

With fewer moving parts and no reliance on hydraulic fluids, electric pump systems eliminate the risks of hydraulic leaks and dramatically cut maintenance costs and downtime. The integration of digital twin technology and real-time monitoring takes efficiency a step further. By continuously analyzing performance data, these systems enable predictive maintenance, reducing unexpected failures and extending equipment lifespan. This data-driven approach empowers operators to remotely monitor and troubleshoot pump performance, further optimizing vessel efficiency, management, and cost control.

Innovation is no longer just about compliance—it is also about competitiveness. Shipowners and charterers are increasingly factoring Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) ratings into their decision-making. Meanwhile, lower operational costs, reduced downtime, and compliance with evolving regulations translate into better financial performance for shipowners and operators. Vessels equipped with energy-efficient cargo handling solutions not only reduce emissions but also enhance their commercial appeal, commanding better charter rates and maintaining higher resale value.

With the International Maritime Organization and key stakeholders emphasizing carbon reduction and environmental compliance, the cost of inaction is rising. The industry must recognize that innovation is not a single-variable equation—every aspect of vessel operations, including cargo handling, must be examined.

At MarFlex, we believe that cargo transfer operations can evolve into a model of sustainability, safety, and profitability. Electric-driven and smart pumping solutions are already helping vessels worldwide unlock new efficiencies, mitigate environmental impact, and ensure long-term competitiveness for shipowners.

The transition to electric-driven cargo systems is not just an option—it is a necessity for an industry seeking to balance operational, environmental, and financial priorities. The question is not whether the industry will make this shift—but who will lead the way.