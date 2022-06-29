VIDEO: Berge Bulk to retrofit Berge Olympus with WindWings

Singapore-based Berge Bulk is to retrofit the 210,000 dwt, 2018-built bulk carrier Berge Olympus with four BARTech WindWings by Yara Marine Technologies.

The large, solid wing sails will measure up to 50 meters in height and will be capable of reducing CO2 emissions by as much as 30% through a combination of wind propulsion and route optimization. By doing so, Berge Bulk aims to take a major step in assisting the broader industry in achieving its emission targets for 2050.

“This partnership with BAR Tech and Yara Marine is a great step towards our transition to zero-emission operations. Preserving our planet’s resources is fundamental to Berge Bulk’s sustainability vision and goals,” says Berge Bulk CEO James Marshall. “At Berge Bulk, we believe in the results that can be achieved by harnessing wind power. Evaluating this groundbreaking technology, the estimated impact on reducing emissions can be at least as significant as transitional fuels. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with BAR Tech and Yara Marine to install the first WindWings onboard Berge Olympus and for the optimization needed when deploying such innovative technologies.”

“A successful transition to a lower-carbon future can only be achieved through an inclusive approach,” says Thomas Koniordos, CEO of Yara Marine Technologies. “I strongly believe that many valuable solutions deserve greater attention, and wind-assisted propulsion is one of them. This collaboration between Berge Bulk, BAR Technologies and Yara Marine skyrockets the momentum for wind propulsion.”

“Wind has been the most evident ship propulsion for centuries. We are excited that industry-leading companies like Berge Bulk have the vision and commitment to equip their vessels with wind-assisted propulsion technologies. At Yara Marine, we are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Berge Bulk and proud to enable the large-scale installations for WindWings, bringing back emission-free wind power to shipping,” he added.

“Berge Bulk’s decision to invest in our WindWings technology is a clear endorsement of its commitment to moving to decarbonize its vessel fleet and be one of the leaders of sustainable change in shipping,” said John Cooper, CEO, BAR Technologies. “By retrofitting WindWings technology to existing vessels, firms like Berge Bulk can begin to make an immediate impact on decarbonizing their fleets while at the same time seeing significant efficiencies in current fuel use. With Berge Bulk joining a pipeline of WindWings installations through 2023, we look forward to working with our partners to make significant inroads into reducing vessel carbon emissions.”

WindWings will be installed on board Berge Bulk’s vessel in the second quarter of 2023.