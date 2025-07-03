MER Equipment names Bill Forslund sales manager

Seattle-based custom-built marine and industrial power systems specialist MER Equipment has promoted Bill Forslund to sales manager. In his new role, he will lead the company’s sales strategy with a focus on lead generation, market outreach, and strengthening customer relationships across the commercial and industrial marine sectors.

With more than two decades of experience in the maritime industry, Forslund brings deep expertise and a far-reaching network of professional relationships. His diverse background includes time as a ship’s agent, charter vessel captain, and commercial fisherman, as well as 15 years directing advertising strategy for industry publications.

Since joining MER Equipment in 2022 as business development manager, Forslund has played a pivotal role in increasing brand visibility and forging connections across the market. As sales manager, he will focus on identifying and pursuing new opportunities, interpreting market trends, and ensuring that the sales and engineering teams are aligned to deliver custom solutions that meet customer needs.

“Bill’s passion for the maritime industry is matched only by his tenacity and insight,” said Tyler Allen, COO of MER Equipment. “He understands the importance of reliable power systems and knows how to connect with the people who depend on them.”