Seaspan LNG bunkering trio will feature Høglund automation

Three 7,600-cubic-meter LNG bunkering vessels on order for Canadian owner Seaspan ULC wlll feature integrated automation systems (IAS) from Tønsberg, Norway, headquartered Høglund Marine Solutions.

The IAS will seamlessly connect the cargo handling, control and electrical propulsion systems on each of the vessels, with Høglund leveraging its experience from successfully developing automation systems on some of the first generation of LNG bunkering vessels, including the M/V Cardissa and LNGB Kairos.

A central, and standard, feature of all Høglund automation systems is Høglund Playback. Using the system’s integrated logging system, an operator can troubleshoot incidents by reviewing any alarms or events as if they were live data, giving them a highly detailed view of a potentially complex event.

With Høglund Playback, the crew can check the historical data from an incident such as a blackout and see exactly what went wrong. This is essential for modern vessels such as LNGBVs, with sophisticated interconnected cargo handling, cargo transfer and fuel systems.

Seafarers benefit through being able to identify the source of a system malfunction without having to spend time and money on bringing a specialist onto the ship.

Each ship will feature emerging technologies that further reduce greenhouse gas and other emissions, as well as radiated noise.

Designed by Vard Marine Inc., the Seaspan LNG bunkering vessels are being built at the CIMC SOE shipyard in China.

“This is another bunker vessel application project, using our integrated solutions, for us to be involved in, highlighting the excellent reputation that Høglund has throughout the maritime industry,” said Peter Morsbach VP sales at Høglund Marine Solutions. “We will showcase the benefits of our advanced technology, while demonstrating Høglund’s expertise for fixing issues swiftly and supporting the yard during commissioning and installation – attributes that helped us to secure this contract. Having pioneered automation and control solutions for some of the first-generation vessels in this segment, we are proud to support the continued development of LNG bunker vessels around the world.”