Navtek and e1 Marine in MOU

Turkey’s Navtek Naval Technologies, whose credits include the world’s first all-electric tugboat, has signed an MOU with e1 Marine, the company whose methanol-to-hydrogen technology is a key element of Maritime Partners Hydrogen One towboat. Under the MOU, signed at the International Workboat Show this week, the two companies will collaboratively develop hydrogen-powered low-carbon emission marine vessels and port applications for the European market. This includes incorporating e1 Marine’s methanol-to-hydrogen generator technology with PEM fuel cell power solutions on marine applications identified by Navtek.

The initial project will be to develop a 120-160 meter hydrogen-powered car carrier design that requires 8-10 MW of propulsion power, with the focus then shifting to a methanol fuel cell powered hybrid tugboat design.

As part of the agreement, Navtek will be responsible for the naval architecture and overall vessel design, as well as the supply of electrical propulsion system design. Navtek will also manage the power system and controls integration, and the ship assembly and construction. e1 Marine will supply its methanol-to-hydrogen reformers to the vessels and provide best practices on system integration.

Naval architect firm Navtek is part of Kiran Holdings, which also offers shipyard, system integration, and vessel operation capabilities.

e1 Marine, which is wholly and equally owned by Element 1, Ardmore Shipping Corporation, and Maritime Partners, is a specialist in methanol, hydrogen, and fuel cell technology, with insight and experience of both the inland waterways market and international shipping.

“Navtek is spearheading innovation to create the next generation of vessel designs that can seamlessly reduce total emissions,” said Ferhat Acuner, general manager and board member at Navtek. “Our agreement with e1 Marine is the latest in a series of collaborations that brings together specialist technologies and expertise to meet the diverse needs of fleets and port operations in their journeys to reach a zero emissions future.”

Robert Schluter, managing director at e1 Marine added: “e1 Marine is committed to ensuring that safe, efficient, and affordable hydrogen is available at scale for the shipping industry. Collaboration is a key component in the decarbonization of the sector, and this partnership with Navtek will enable us to combine our expertise and open up opportunities for car carriers and tow boats to accelerate the decarbonization process.”