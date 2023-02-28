Vigor completes USS Chosin modernization

Vigor has successfully completed a three-year modernization project on USS Chosin (CG 65) at its Harbor Island, Seattle, shipyard, sending the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser back to its homeport of Naval Station Everett.

The project was one of the largest, longest and most complex in Vigor’s history, involving more than 1.7 million hours of work for Vigor employees, in addition to work by dozens of subcontractors and the U.S. Navy.

“Vigor’s completion of USS Chosin in Seattle represents an incredible success for our skilled workers and the hundreds of people who worked on this project over the last three years,” said Adam Beck, Vigor’s executive vice president of ship repair. “Vigor employees and our many partners successfully managed this very complex project through the COVID-19 pandemic, ultimately returning the ship to the U.S. Navy to continue its service to our nation. We are honored to support the U.S. Navy, and are grateful to all who made this success possible.”

Vigor’s work on the ship over the last three years included modernizing weapons, communications and information systems, as well as upgrading many other areas of the ship. The Vigor team worked in close partnership with the Navy’s Northwest Regional Maintenance Center (NWRMC) at Naval Station Everett, where USS Chosin is homeported.

Work on USS Chosin commenced alongside USS Cape St. George (CG 71), which is also scheduled to be completed this year. Both maintenance projects were awarded to Vigor together in 2019.

“This project was not only important to the Navy and our national defense, it also supported more than 600 family-wage jobs at the Harbor Island shipyard,” Beck said. “This steady work has allowed Vigor to grow the capacity of our skilled workforce in support of Navy readiness and supported industrial jobs and the local economy.”

As USS Chosin leaves Harbor Island, two other U.S. Navy ships remain at the facility, including USS Cape St. George and USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). Vigor’s support for the Navy also extends beyond Seattle, with USS Tulsa (LCS 16) currently undergoing maintenance at Swan Island in Portland, Oregon, and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) nearing the end of its availability in Hawaii.

Vigor is one of three major ship repairers that collectively make up Titan Acquisition Holdings, the parent company of Vigor, operating in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and Alaska; MHI, based in Norfolk, Va.; and Continental Maritime of San Diego (CMSD) in California.