Detyens wins $16.4 million MSC contract

Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, S.C., has been awarded a $16,485,523 firm-fixed-price contract for a 70-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s Henry J. Kaiser class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201).

The contract includes a base period and three options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative to $16,657,623.

The contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and two offers received.

The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.