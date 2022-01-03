Alabama Shipyard awarded USNS Comfort drydocking

The U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command has awarded Alabama Shipyard, Mobile, Ala., a $25,964,083 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220522C4031) for a 150-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and drydocking of the Military Sealift Command’s hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20).

The contract includes a base period and 11 options that if exercised, would bring its cumulative value of this contract to $28,535,957.

Work will be performed in Mobile beginning March 1, 2022, and is expected to be completed by July 28, 2022. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $25,964,083 are obligated for fiscal 2022 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.

The contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website with two offers received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.