NASSCO awarded 2 Navy LLT contracts for 3 ships

General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co. (NASSCO), San Diego, Calif., has been awarded two Navy long-lead-time (LLT) contracts that together are worth $600 contracts.

The larger of the two is a $500,000,000 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2229 to procure long-lead-time material in support of T-AO 211 and T-AO 212.

The other is a $100,000,000 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2235 for the procurement of long-lead-time material in support of Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) 8.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity for both awards.