FSG cuts first steel for LNG-fueled RO/RO

German shipbuilder Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) has cut the first steel for the LNG-fueled RO/RO vessel it is building for Australian operator SeaRoad.

In a May 20 ceremony at the Flensburg shipyard, FSG CEO Philipp Maracke and Tony Johnson, technical marine manager at SeaRoad, jointly pushed the button to start the laser cutting machine. The first sheet of steel will be part of module H23 of section 71, the future crew accommodations in the deckhouse.

With a length of 210 meters and a beam of 29.30 meters, the new RO/RO is scheduled for delivery to SeaRoad in the fourth quarter of 2023. It will have 3,722 lane meters available for the carriage of trailers / freight units, plus capacity for 101 cars, giving it a total 4,227 lane meters capacity. A special requirement for the vessel is the capability to transport heavy cargo with a unit weight of up to 100 tonnes.

The order is worth more than EUR 100 million (about $107 million). The funding partner for the project is the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

On delivery from FSG, the vessel will operate on the Bass Strait between Devonport, Tasmania, and Melbourne, Victoria.