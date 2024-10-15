The countdown begins: FERRIES 2024 is two weeks away

In just two weeks, ferry industry professionals from around the world will converge in Seattle for Marine Log’s FERRIES 2024 conference, an event poised to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the ferry sector. From October 29-30, the conference will bring together a diverse community of ferry operators, vessel builders, engineers, policymakers, and technology innovators to share insights, discuss future trends, and explore solutions for sustainable, safe, and efficient ferry services.

The overarching theme of FERRIES 2024 is focused on optimizing ferry operations. With the maritime sector increasingly facing pressures to reduce carbon emissions, improve operational efficiencies, and adopt cutting-edge technologies, this event is set to offer a deep dive into the key trends and developments shaping the future of ferry services worldwide.

This year’s conference is particularly timely, as the ferry community continues to adapt to a rapidly changing environment. Speakers will examine everything from improving operations and fleet decarbonization strategies to technological advancements in propulsion systems and vessel design. Attendees can expect to gain a comprehensive understanding of where the ferry industry is headed and how to stay ahead of the curve.

Key FERRIES 2024 Presentations Will Include, Among Other Topics:

Green Funding Access for Ferry Operators: With a growing emphasis on environmental sustainability, the event will feature discussions on how ferry operators can access financial support for fleet decarbonization, including government grants and private investments. Kristen Kissinger, marine transit planning team lead, project manager, and planner at KPFF Consulting Engineers, will explore strategies for securing green funding, leveraging new technologies, and navigating regulatory landscapes, helping operators invest in cleaner, more efficient vessels and infrastructure.

The conference will also feature an exhibition floor, giving attendees a hands-on look at the latest solutions and services for the ferry industry. Additionally, networking events and interactive panel discussions will foster new collaborations and deepen professional connections across the sector.

Registration to Marine Log’s FERRIES 2024 conference is still open.