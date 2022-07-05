Sembcorp Marine hands over second battery-powered ferry to Norled

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine Ltd. has completed the handover of the Dragsvik, the second of three identical battery-powered roll-on/roll-off passenger ferries to Norwegian operator Norled AS. It is now being dry transported to Norway on board a Rolldock ship.

Built based on a proprietary design by Sembcorp Marine’s Bergen, Norway, based subsidiary LMG Marin AS, the zero-emission vessel will be capable of operating at a service speed of 10 knots, powered by lithium-ion batteries which are charged using green hydro-electric power. The ferry can also run on a combined battery-diesel hybrid backup mode when required.

The 82.4-meter long multi-deck, double-ended ferry is designed for the safety and comfort of passengers and crew, with the capacity to carry 300 persons as well as 80 cars or a combination of up to 10 cars and 10 trailer trucks.

Optimized to meet Norled’s operational requirements, the ferry’s energy-efficient features include quick-connection shore charging plugs, auto-mooring and auto-cross capabilities, efficient hull, propulsion and heat recovery systems as well as minimized hotel and auxiliary load solutions.

The Dragsvik will eventually join Hella, the first of the three sister ships built by Sembcorp Marine, currently in operation on Norled’s shortsea Hella-Vangsnes-Dragsvik connections. Hella, which sailed off from Singapore in March 2022, successfully commenced service in May 2022. Both ferries will augment Norled’s sustainable fleet of innovative zero-emission vessels and contribute to maritime decarbonization.

“We are heartened to witness the application of our proven zero-emission design and hydro-electrification technology in the second battery-operated Ropax ferry built by the Group,” said LMG Marin managing director Torbjorn Bringedal. “The vessel has been optimized to meet Norled’s green operating requirements and will contribute to the firm’s sustainable fleet operations when it goes into service.”

“Sembcorp Marine is well-positioned to support the global shift towards a greener and low carbon future with our strong track record and diversified capabilities in offshore renewables, new energy and cleaner O&M solutions,” said Sembcorp Marine president & CEO Wong Weng Sun. “This latest RoPax ferry project is a testament to our demonstrated capabilities to harness green technology and to provide sustainable products and renewable energy solutions for our customer and the industry.”

The third RoPax ferry in the series is scheduled for completion at the end of 2022.