Armon picks Thordon COMPAC for Liberty Lines’ high-speed hybrid ferries

Thordon Bearings has completed the delivery of COMPAC propeller shaft and SXL rudder bearings for the series of environmentally advanced high-speed ferries under construction at Spain’s Astilleros Armon for Italian operator Liberty Lines.

San Sebastian-based Echetalde, Thordon’s authorized distributor in Spain, delivered 18 seawater-lubricated COMPAC propeller shaft bearings and nine grease-free SXL rudder bearings to the shipyard for installation on nine hybrid ferries scheduled for delivery over the next two years.

The yard has an option for an additional nine vessels for delivery between 2027 and 2030.

The first vessels in the series, the 39.7 meter long, 251-passenger capacity Vittorio Morace and Cristina M, were delivered earlier this year and are the world’s first IMO HSC (High-Speed Craft code) hybrid fast ferries of their size.

Although Armon has a number of years’ experience with Thordon’s SXL material, this is the first time it has specified the COMPAC system.

“After Echetalde’s recommendation, the shipyard decided to slightly alter the original Incat-Crowther design to accommodate COMPAC,” said Malcolm Barratt, Thordon Bearings’ regional manager – Southern Europe & Gulf Med. “The original design included three competitor-supplied seawater-lubricated bearings on each shaft, but with COMPAC only two propeller shaft bearings – aft and forward – were required. The yard found this the optimum solution, not only because it fits better with the environmental ethos of the design, but it was the more cost-effective solution.”

COMPAC bearings [Photo: Thordon]

Designed to operate at a maximum speed of 30 knots, the hybrid-electric ferries are built according to the requirements set out in classification society RINA’s Green Plus notation, a comprehensive scheme to evaluate the degree of environmental friendliness of seagoing ships.

“These ships combine traditional engines with advanced electric propulsion systems, significantly reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency. Thordon’s bearing technology certainly adds to that operational and environmental performance,” said Iñigo Arrancudiaga, Echetalde’s owner and CEO. “We hope we can supply the yard with the same bearing technology should it exercise the Liberty Lines newbuild options.”