Ulstein books order for up to 4 CSOVs

Fosnavaag, Norway, headquartered Olympic Subsea ASA has placed a firm contract with Ulstein Verft for two offshore wind Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs). Deliveries are planned for the spring and summer of 2024 and the contract includes options for two further vessels.

The CSOVs are being built to the Ulstein Design & Solutions SX222 design with a Twin X stern. With a length of 89.6 meters and a beam of 19.2 meters, they will accommodate 126 people in 91 cabins.

The vessels are prepared for future requirements at offshore wind farms and will have a variable speed diesel-electric propulsion system in combination with large battery energy storage systems. They will be prepared for methanol fuel and have available space for additional battery capacity for full-electric repowering when the necessary infrastructure is available.

Starboard view of CSOV [Image Ulstein]

Portside view of CSOV [Image: Ulstein]

The hull shape and hybrid propulsion system are designed to deliver high operational performances and seakeeping with a substantially reduced environmental footprint.

LONG-TIME CUSTOMER

An important player in the maritime cluster on the northwest coast of Norway, Olympic has previously built six vessels at Ulstein Verft and was the first customer of Ulstein Design & Solutions.

L to R: Stig Remøy (Olympic), Lars Lühr Olsen (Ulstein Verft). Second row from left: Karl Eirik Frøysa Hansen (CFO Olympic), Glenn Erik Valø (CCO Olympic), Frode Andreassen (VP commercial renewables, Olympic), Marius Bergseth (COO Olympic), Ingvill Saunes (general counsel Ulstein), Kolbjørn Moldskred (sales manager Ulstein Verft). [Photo: Ulstein]

“For us, it will be crucial that the vessels are delivered on time and at the right quality, and this is what Ulstein Verft is known for,” said Olympic Group CEO Stig Remøy. “This means we can meet our customers’ demands and get the vessels into operation at the agreed time. The Twin X stern is a smart concept, optimized for low energy consumption. During operation, the offshore wind service vessels stay positioned at the turbines most of the time, and with the main propellers fore and aft, these vessels will reduce the energy requirement to a new level when on DP.”

“We are excited to be working with Olympic again, an important and innovative player in the Norwegian maritime cluster and a company that we have had the pleasure of working with for many years, through many complex and successful projects,” said Ulstein Group CEO Cathrine Kristiseter Marti. “With the current challenging economic and political climate, these contracts are a result of a pragmatic and good cooperation between the parties, where both parties have gone to great lengths to find good and viable solutions.”

“We have cooperated closely with Olympic in the details of this project and are very eager to start the newbuild project,” said Lars Lühr Olsen, managing director of Ulstein Verft. “We are very happy for the trust Olympic has placed in us and will do our utmost to deliver the vessels according to the agreed quality and timeline. The vessels are planned for delivery during spring and summer 2024.”

The contracts for the CSOVs are also an important milestone for Ulstein Power & Control AS, which is contracted to deliver an extended power and automation package, including a large battery supply, for the vessels.