Steerprop to supply propulsion package for Maersk Supply Service WTIV Written by Nick Blenkey









The wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) being built for Maersk Supply Service by Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine will have a Steerprop propulsion package.

Maersk Supply has been developing an innovative concept for installing offshore wind turbines that it says is 30% more efficient than using conventional jack-up WTIVs due to its use of feeder barges. Maersk Supply has partnered with Kirby Offshore Wind, a subsidiary of Kirby Corporation, which will provide the Jones Act feeder barge spread that will service the WTIV on the Empire 1 and 2 and Beacon Wind U.S. offshore wind farm projescts

Steerprop specialists have worked in close cooperation with Sembcorp Marine throughout the WTIV design process.

“At Steerprop, we are committed to working closely with our customers during the design stages of each project. This collaboration enables the optimal solution for the specific application and operational conditions to be created,” said Olli Knihti, sales manager at Steerprop. “This project emphasizes our capabilities to deliver a broad package of high quality solutions that meet the latest design requirements and operational needs. We are also able to support customers throughout the lifecycle of the vessel with our resolve to perform approach.”

The company’s scope of supply for the wind turbine installation vessel includes six of Steerprop’s ducted L-drive azimuth propulsors with an output power of 4,500 kW and two 900 kW Steerprop tunnel thrusters for dynamic positioning, maneuvering, and transit operations. To support safe and reliable operations with low lifecycle costs, Steerprop Care condition monitoring is also included as part of the package.

DESIGNED FOR U.S. EAST COAST CONDITIONS

The jack-up WTIV features a first-of-its-kind design with a load transfer system patented by Maersk Supply Service. The design also takes into consideration the need to operate safely and efficiently in the harsh sea conditions the vessel is likely to face off the U.S. east coast. This set high requirements for the propulsion system’s effectiveness and reliability, which Steerprop was able to demonstrate.

“In collaboration with Maersk Supply Service, Sembcorp Marine will design and build a WTIV capable of operating at a high level of efficiency and to handle the next generation of wind turbines which are scaled up in size with longer and lighter rotor blades and taller towers,” said Wong Teck Cheong, senior vice president at Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters. “The vessel is designed to cope with the installation of bigger structures and to ensure operational efficiency for wind turbine installations. The Steerprop thrusters will play an essential role in enabling this efficiency.”

“At Maersk Supply Service, we are committed to using our capabilities and mindset to supporting the development of the offshore wind sector,”said Frederik Smidth, chief technical officer at Maersk Supply Service. “This innovative concept builds on our maritime expertise to ensure a more efficient installation of wind parks. Central to efficient operations will be the thruster package to be delivered by Steerprop, who have a strong track record in the offshore sector, and we look forward to a positive collaboration with them.”