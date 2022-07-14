Maersk Supply lines up second U.S. offshore wind installation contract Written by Nick Blenkey









Back in March, Maersk Supply Service reported that it had ordered an innovative wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) at Sembcorp Marine and had been awarded a firm contract with Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP, for the installation of U.S. offshore wind farms Empire 1 and 2.

Now Maersk Supply has been awarded a preferred supplier agreement for the Beacon Wind farm off the U.S. East Coast, another joint venture between Equinor and BP. The installation of Beacon Wind is expected to start in 2028 and the new agreement comes in direct continuation of the Empire Wind contract.

“With this new agreement, we have secured a stable start for our new Wind Installation Vessel. We are very pleased that Equinor and BP have shown us the trust to extend the award and look forward to future collaboration,” says Chief Commercial Officer at Maersk Supply Service Jonas Munch Agerskov.

Houston-headquartered Kirby Offshore Wind will construct and operate the Jones Act feeder barges and tugs that will ferry components to the WTIV for both the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects. It will add a third Jones Act barge to the Beacon Wind installation spread.