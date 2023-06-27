Parallel-hybrid CTV goes to work at German offshore wind farms Written by Nick Blenkey









Singapore’s Penguin Shipyard International has delivered the first crew transfer vessel (CTV) to use Volvo Penta’s new parallel hybrid system together with IPS propulsion.

Designed by Incat Crowther for Emden, Germany based EMS Maritime Offshore (EMO), the 32-meter Windea One is already at work for Ørsted servicing Germany’s offshore wind industry.

The Volvo Penta parallel hybrid system enables the vesssel to be operated in an all-electric mode for up to six hours.

The Penguin Shipyard WindFlex-32 Windea One is based on Incat Crowther’s proven 32-meter CTV model. The IMO Tier III compliant vessel is capable of speeds of up to 28 knots. With up to six crew it is designed to transport up to 24 service personnel in safety and comfort between the European mainland and the North Sea.

The vessel’s upper deck has two single office cabins, a bathroom, a crew mess, and galley along with an office/meeting room.

The main deck features a client cabin and first aid room, along with two separate spacious accommodation areas for technicians, a technician change area and two bathrooms. The hull features four additional crew cabins.

Windea One is fitted with a hydraulic knuckle-boom crane, capable of carrying loads of up to 50 tonnes.

The vessel incorporates Incat Crowther’s patented resilient bow technology to minimize boat landing impact forces.

Ed Dudson, managing director of Incat Crowther Europe said the Windea One project saw Incat Crowther incorporate leading-edge technology into the design.

“The inclusion of Volvo’s new parallel hybrid propulsion system in this vessel places EMO at the cutting edge of the industry,” said Dudson. “Not only can the vessel be operated in a fully electric mode, but there are also options to switch to biofuel, helping to further reduce emissions and the vessel’s impact on the environment.”

“It’s been fantastic working closely with EMO and our strategic partner Penguin to deliver Windea One. With the vessel now in the water, we are confident it will be the first of many to incorporate hybrid propulsion systems as operators look to maximize efficiency and reduce emissions,” Dudson concluded.