Offshore Windservice takes delivery of SWATH CTV

Recently delivered by Norway’s Oma Baatbyggeri AS shipyard to Thyboron, Denmark-based Offshore Windservice A/S, FOB SWATH 10 is the latest in a series of offshore wind crew transfer vessels (CTV) that can operate in either catamaran or SWATH (Small Waterplane Twin Hull) mode to maximize service personnel comfort and safety.

In catamaran mode, the 32 meter long boat can operate at high speed, while rolling and impact are reduced to a minimum due to the large distance from the waterline level and up to the tunnel. This is combined with the use of a stabilising foil system and gives the vessel optimal seaworthiness.

SWATH MODE

In SWATH mode, the vessel is lowered approximately 1.5 meters in the sea to achieve reduced movements in the sea. This facilitates safe transfer of personnel from vessels to wind turbines.

With a service speed of up to 35 knots, the vessel has passenger certificate for up to 55 people and will operate at offshore wind farms throughout the North Sea Basin.

Propulsion power is provided by four 1,213 kW MAN V12-650 diesels driving four MJP water jets.

