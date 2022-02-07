Next-gen Eneti WTIVs will feature advanced ABB solutions

Two $330 million wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) on order for Eneti, Inc. at South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) will feature advanced power, automation and control systems, real-time performance analytics and electric propulsion from ABB.

Set for delivery in third quarter 2024 and second quarter 2025, the future-proof vessels will be able to be upgraded for operation with zero carbon fuels. They will be capable of installing the next generation of turbines offshore at depths of up to 65 meters.

The ABB order is worth around $27 million. The new vessels’ capabilities will rely on ABB’s integrated automation, power and electric propulsion systems, including closed-ring and closed-bus solutions. The closed bus-tie DP2 system’s enhanced fault resistance ensures precise positioning as well as safe and predictable performance during operation. Closed-bus solutions are less sensitive to network disturbances and reduce risks of power and propulsion loss. They also achieve better running engine utilization to improve efficiency and support advanced remote diagnostics.

BATTERY POWER

ABB will also integrate an energy storage system, which will reduce fuel consumption, wear and tear, and engine running hours. Battery power enhances the WTIVs’ operational flexibility by providing “spinning reserve” backup power, “peak shaving” for short-term load variation, recovery of regenerative energy, and enhanced dynamic performance supporting instant power demands.

“We are delighted to collaborate with ABB on our new flagship WTIVs. ABB’s proven track record and experience in providing technology solutions for the marine industry and, in particular, the sustainable offshore wind vessel segment was the decisive factor in this project,” said Francesco Bellusci, managing director, Eneti Inc.

“This contract further confirms that our solutions meet the needs of a very demanding market and are recognized for their operational and environmental performance,” said Rune Braastad, business line manager, marine systems, ABB Marine & Ports. “The Eneti ‘seal of approval’ acknowledges their preference for our sustainable hybrid propulsion technology and extensive experience with dynamically positioned (DP) vessels, and WTIVs in particular. We look forward to supporting Eneti through the project phase of these state-of-the-art vessels and in the next phase of its offshore wind market journey.”

ABB says that the Eneti WTIVs will benefit from increased profitability thanks to higher availability enabled by ABB’s digital solutions. The ABB Ability marine remote diagnostic system reduces the need for on-site service and improves system performance, while the ABB Ability Octopus marine advisory system provides motion and response forecasting, helping a vessel to optimize its operational window.