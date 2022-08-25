Corvus Energy to supply ESS for Olympic CSOV duo Written by Nick Blenkey









The two Twin X stern offshore wind CSOVs recently ordered at Norway’s Ulstein Verft by Olympic Subsea ASA will have Corvus Energy energy storage systems (ESS).

The vessels will have a variable speed diesel-electric propulsion system in combination with large battery energy storage systems. They will be prepared for methanol fuel and have available space for additional battery capacity for full-electric repowering when the necessary infrastructure is available.

Olympic’s contract with the shipbuilder includes options for two further vessels.

Ulstein Power & Control has chosen the well-proven Corvus Orca ESS for the newbuilds. [Photo Corvus Energy]

Ulstein Power & Control is the systems integrator for the project and has chosen the Corvus Orca Energy ESS — the maritime ESS with the most installations worldwide—for the two new buildings.

“We have had very good cooperation with Corvus Energy towards the contract signing and we look forward to continuing this going forward. Collaboration is key to finding the best solutions. The fact that they have a local office in Fosnavåg close to both shipyard and owner makes this a lot easier,” says Rolf Ottar Rovde at Ulstein Power & Control.

“We are very proud to be the chosen supplier for these projects. This is also a very important market for Corvus Energy as we see increased interest for batteries from the entire Offshore Wind segment along with larger and larger battery installations, says Pål Ove Husøy, vice president sales at Corvus, who heads the recently opened Fosnavåg office. “Due to the operational profile of SOVs, the potential for reducing emissions and costs by installing batteries is very high. This contract will be the largest battery installation for SOVs so far.”

“This segment is also next in line for full zero-emission operations,” adds Husøy. “With requirements for even larger battery systems, we see that our newly developed Corvus Blue Whale ESS has great potential for this vessel type. Blue Whale is a ground-breaking energy storage system specifically designed to meet large energy requirements and can enable emission-free operations for much longer periods of time.”