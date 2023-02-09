Crowley takes first step toward creating Port Fourchon offshore wind facility Written by Nick Blenkey









Port Fourchon, La., the land base for multiple service companies supporting U.S. Gulf offshore oil and gas activities, looks set to also become a hub for offshore wind. Crowley reports that, at this week’s Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) Board Meeting meeting, it reached a Right of First Refusal agreement to potentially lease and develop an offshore wind terminal at the port.

The more than 40-acre site, encompassing over 2,200 linear feet of prime waterfront property, is expected to become the home of a purpose-designed offshore wind facility in the coming years. Located on Slip C, adjacent to Flotation Canal, the site is primed to help service the burgeoning offshore wind marketplace in the Gulf of Mexico.

Jacksonville, Fla., based Crowley, a leading maritime, logistics and energy solutions company based in Jacksonville, Florida, has more than 130 years of experience providing ports, maritime and engineering solutions, including in the Gulf of Mexico markets. Through Crowley Wind Services, the company has begun development and planning for wind services terminals in Massachusetts and California, leveraging its land and sea assets, offshore operations expertise, third-party logistics capability, digital platforms and workforce development and training initiatives.

“We are thrilled to take the next step to welcome Crowley to Port Fourchon and our amazing slate of tenants and users,” GLPC Executive Director Chett Chiasson said. “Crowley’s forward-thinking vision aligns perfectly with our goals at the GLPC to further our role as a leading service supply port for all forms of energy, including wind.”

“We look forward to working with the Port Commission to consider the next steps in serving the wind energy needs and goals of Port Fourchon and its communities,” said Bob Karl, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Wind Services. “The port is strategically located to serve as a hub for the supply chain and transportation required to create clean, renewable wind energy. We are committed to a process that is collaborative to create a sustainable energy solution.”