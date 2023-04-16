Rem Offshore selects Vard Electro for PSV battery hybrid upgrade Written by Nick Blenkey









Vard Electro has secured an order from Fosnavåg, Norway, headquartered Rem Offshore covering the delivery of a complete SeaQ energy storage system (ESS) package for the retrofit to hybrid of the platform supply vessel (PSV) Rem Commander. In addition to the ESS, the SeaQ package includes an energy management system, and a power management system that will be installed onboard the PSV by the end of the year.

The 2011-built Rem Commander (ex KI Brofjord) is one four 2010/2011 built PSVs of PSV06CD design acquired by Rem Offshore at the end of 2021 when Tokyo-headquartered K-Line decided to dissolve its Norwegian-based subsidiary K-Line Offshore and sell its vessels.

“The flexibility of the SeaQ technology that enables it to be easily integrated with the vessel’s existing systems, as well as its advanced functionality were key factors in our selection of Vard Electro for this retrofit,” says Rem CCO Ronny Pål Kvalsvik. “With the company’s track record of delivering SeaQ energy storage systems we are confident that we have selected the best partner on our way to more sustainable operations”.

Through the PSV battery hybrid upgrade, says Vard Electro, the shipowner stands to gain significant benefits, including reduced operational costs and the possibility of a reduction in fuel consumption of up to 20%.

“Vard Electro is an established player in the maritime industry with vast experience in delivering hybrid technology to the offshore segment,” says Vard Electro sales manager Svein Arne Langva. “We appreciate the trust that Rem is giving us as this will be the first vessel in their fleet to be upgraded with battery technology

SPINNING RESERVE

The SeaQ energy storage system will be used as a spinning reserve in place of generator sets, enabling the vessel to run on fewer engines with more optimal load while still maintaining the requirement for redundancy. An added benefit with batteries is peak shaving that takes the strain off the engines during big load variations by leveling the power and delaying the need for engines to restart.This results in significantly lower fuel consumption and reduced maintenance costs due to less wear-and-tear on engines.

“A significant benefit of an energy storage system is that it enhances the responsiveness of propulsion and other systems due to instant power response in line with load variations, offsetting slower ramp speeds with less responsive engines” Langva says.

This is particularly useful for offshore support vessels that are heavily dependent on DP systems for fast maneuverability in safety-critical situations, he adds.

In 2021 Rem Offshore signed a contract with Vard Group for the delivery of two new construction service operations vessels, the first of which is set to be delivered in the first half of 2023. Both vessels will be equipped with a comprehensive SeaQ package including cutting-edge solutions for power, bridge, communication, and automation systems onboard. Vard Electro will also be responsible for the system integration of the vessels’ propulsion systems.