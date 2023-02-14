Rem Offshore books straight-from-the-shipyard charter for newbuild CSOV

Fosnavåg, Norway, headquartered Rem Offshore has secured a charter contract, with options, from ASSO Subsea for its newbuild CSOV Rem Power. The vessel will support the construction phase of wind farms, providing welfare and transfer services to personnel.

“It has been a great pleasure to work in close cooperation with ASSO Subsea and be able to sign a contract with start-up from delivery of the Rem Power in May,” said Ronny Pål Kvalsvik, chief commercial officer at Rem.

“We are very excited to be working with Rem Offshore on this charter, utilizing this exceptional vessel straight out of the shipyard, and offering high-quality services to our clients together,” said Ioannis Togias, marine director at Asso Subsea.

Rem Power recently completed installation of its walk-to-work gangway tower and is now back at the Vard Søviknes shipyard, where final outfitting and commissioning will be completed prior to delivery.

Starting in second quarter 2024, the vessel is set to go to work on a two-year charter, with options, supporting the construction phase of RWE’s Sofia Offshore Wind Farm, located on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea, 195 kilometers off the northeast coast of the U.K. The Rem Power will work out of the Port of Blyth which will be the base for the project’s offshore construction.

“The vessel has been developed in close cooperation with the designer and meets all client requirements, with several inventive features which meet future requirements for zero emission and optimal workflow. It has been a great pleasure to work in close cooperation with RWE team,” says Ronny Pål Kvalsvik, chief commercial officer at Rem.

“We are proud to support RWE in its quest for optimal solutions for the offshore wind industry. We have dedicated large resources for growth in renewables, and it is with great pleasure we can start seeing the results of this hard work.”, says Fredrik Remøy, CEO in Rem Offshore.