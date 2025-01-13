New energy-efficient French offshore patrol vessel

A new offshore patrol vessel ordered by France’s Directorate General for Maritime Affairs, Fisheries and Aquaculture(DGAMPA) will combine an innovative wind-assisted propulsion solution with a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system with IMO TIER III compliant engines,

The contract for the New Generation Maritime Affairs Patrol Vessel (PAMNG) has been awarded to a consortium of Boulogne shipbuilder SOCARENAM and naval architect firm Mauric.

With a length of 54 meters, this offshore patrol vessel is designed for extended 12-day missions with a crew of 20 persons. It is equipped with two launch and recovery systems for 6.50-meter fast semi-rigid inflatable boats capable of making interceptions at a speed up to 35 knots.

With a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure, the vessel’s design places major importance on seakeeping and crew comfort, notably through the integration of an anti-roll stabilization solution combining active fins and passive free surface tank, ensuring optimal operability in all sea states. Her propulsion configuration allows a maximum speed of 17 knots and a range exceeding 3,600 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knotd.

In addition to its wind-assisted and advanced hybrid propulsion, the offshore patrol vessel incorporates several technological innovations: a hull optimized through computational fluid dynamics, enhanced insulation with optimized energy management, photovoltaic panels, and an active trim control system.