Med Marine orders Schottel RudderPropellers for 6 new ASD tugs

Six new ASD (azimuthing stern drive) tugs being built for stock by Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine’s Ereğli Shipyard will be equipped with Schottel RudderPropellers.

“An increasingly difficult global political situation and jeopardized trade routes have led to an increase in supply chain disruptions in recent years,” said Ertuğrul Çetin, procurement & technical group director at Med Marine. “The maritime industry is particularly affected by this. With the pre-production of our successful tug models, we can prevent potential disruptions and serve our customers reliably and possibly even significantly faster once an order has been placed.”

“We have a long-standing and trusting partnership with Schottel,” he added. “We benefit not only from their modern, high-quality drive systems but also from Schottel’s reliability as a supplier.”

The six vessels will be available in 2025 and will cater for a range of different bollard pull requirements in the 50-, 60-, 80- and 85-tonne classes and will also be equipped with modern fire-fighting systems. Spay, Germany, based Schottel will supply a total of 12 RudderPropellers from its SRP 360, SRP 430 and SRP 490 series for the new vessels.

The power ratings of the propulsion systems commissioned by Med Marine range from 1,575 to 2,525 kilowatts per unit, with propeller diameters from 2.2 meters for the SRP 360 units to 2.8 meters for the SRP 490 units.

The Schottel RudderPropeller combines maximum maneuverability and bollard pull with outstanding course stability during free sailing. It provides powerful thrust in any chosen direction at all times, while simultaneously ensuring high propulsion efficiency and low operating costs and emissions.

The robust design of the SRP allows for long operating times coupled with low maintenance requirements, with Schottel guaranteeing long-term availability of spare parts and backing its customers with an extensive network of service stations, customer advisors and technicians.