First of 5 Edda Wind CSOVs named at Gondán Written by Nick Blenkey









Spanish shipbuilder Astilleros Gondán S.A. held a naming ceremony at its Figueras shipyard for the first of five offshore wind commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) it is building for Norway’s Edda Wind.

Named Edda Breeze, the vessel has a length of 88.3 meters and a beam of 19.7 meters. Designed by Salt Ship Design, it has accommodations for 120 people (93 technicians and 27 crewmembers) and will support charterer Ocean Breeze Energy during its operations at the Bard Offshore 1 wind farm in Germany. It features a 3D motion compensated crane and a motion compensated gangway with a maximum range of 28 meters for personnel transfer and an integrated elevator with a capacity of up to 26 persons.

With the help of funding from the Norwegian government’s Enova SF program, the CSOV will be prepared for the future installation of zero-emission hydrogen propulsion technology.