Crewmember falls overboard from American Queen steamboat

The Coast Guard suspended its search December 2 for a man who fell overboard from the M/V American Queen a day prior near Mile 229 of the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge, La.

Rescue crews searched for more than 100 miles of the Lower Mississippi River for approximately 32 hours. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a radio call at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, on VHF-FM channel 16 from the crew of the American Queen reporting a man overboard and stated they launched a man-overboard rescue boat crew.

The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and closed the Mississippi River from Mile 230 to Mile 224 for deep draft commercial vessels.

Numerous rescue agencies were involved in the search effort, including the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, the Coast Guard Station New Orleans’ 29-foot small response boat, Coast Guard Cutter Kickapoo, East and West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department marine units, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Louisiana State University Campus police for shoreline search.