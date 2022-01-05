Could all-electric pontoon be small utility work vessel?

Unveiled at the CES 2022 show in Las Vegas today by Seattle-based Pure Watercraft, a new all-electric pontoon boat is aimed at the recreational market, but might well get a lot of attention as a potential small utility work vessel.

The pontoon boat is the first product to result from Pure Watercraft’s collaboration with General Motors (NYSE: GM), which took a 25% stake in the company back in November last year.

Pure Watercraft’s products include its Pure Outboard line of all-electric outboards.

The 24-foot, 7-inch pontoon boat launched at CES has a top speed of up to 23 mph. With a capacity for up to 10 people, it is powered by single or twin Pure Outboard motors and a GM battery pack of up to 66 kWh.

Pricing is expected to start at $45,000 (single outboard) and $60,000 (twin outboard).