Chevron signs up for LNG fleet modification project

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine Repairs & Upgrades Pte. Ltd has signed an agreement that will see it install a range of new technologies in Chevron Shipping Company LNG carriers.

Chevron is looking to reduce the carbon intensity of its LNG fleet and the solutions installed by the Sembcorp Marine subsidiary will include a reliquefaction system, hull air lubrication, and a new gas compressor. Together, these changes are expected to reduce cargo boil-off, lower fuel consumption and increase volumes of cargo delivered.

“We are excited to work with Sembcorp Marine to help us advance our lower carbon goals,” said Mark Ross, president of Chevron Shipping Company. “We believe LNG will be a key component of the global energy transition for years to come, and Chevron is focused on continuing its disciplined capital investment in our LNG fleet.”

Sembcorp Marine has significant expertise in complex LNG fleet modifications and will provide Chevron with engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) services. It expects to complete the work by mid-2025.

“Sembcorp Marine is committed to advancing environmental sustainability through the development of industry-leading solutions,” said Sembcorp Marine President and CEO Wong Weng Sun. “Working with Chevron on its LNG fleet upgrades is an immediate way to accelerate the lowering of the carbon footprint in the maritime industry, to achieve the IMO’s target to reduce emissions from international shipping by at least half by 2050, compared to the levels in 2008.”