Alfa Laval books first order for FCM Ammonia

In another sign that ammonia-fueled ships are getting closer to on-water reality, Alfa Laval has signed its first contract for its ammonia fuel supply system, FCM Ammonia, reinforcing its position as a front-runner in developing solutions for decarbonizing the maritime industry. The ammonia fuel supply system will be installed onboard seven ammonia dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carriers for Tianjin Southwest Maritime.

With international shipping projected to more than double by 2050, the adoption of low-carbon fuels is crucial in the maritime industry’s pursuit of net zero emissions. Ammonia, recognized as a promising low-carbon fuel, is experiencing significant advances and increasing demand.

Alfa Laval is instrumental in delivering comprehensive fuel solutions to address the evolving requirements of the maritime sector, and the ammonia fuel supply system is another addition to a toolbox of solutions that can accelerate the industry’s decarbonization efforts. Alfa Laval says that secured its first contract for its ammonia fuel supply system, highlights its technological readiness to handle ammonia as fuel, as one of the pioneers in the industry.

“Through research, product development, and strategic partnerships, we are building the solutions needed for a safe and efficient transition to low-carbon alternative fuels,” says Peter Sahlen, head of marine separation, fuel supply system & heat transfer at Alfa Laval. “Our deep experience with fuels like methanol and LPG has given us a head start with ammonia, and this first contract validates our commitment to driving decarbonization in shipping with reliable and innovative solutions.”

The FCM Ammonia systems covered by the contract will be installed by China’s CSSC Huangpu Wenchong shipyard for ship owner Tianjin Southwest Maritime (TSM). The first installation will be on three 25,000 cubic meter LPG/ammonia carriers, followed by four 41,000 cubic meter LPG/ammonia carriers. The first FCM Ammonia unit for TSM is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2025.

FCM Ammonia systems will be installed by CSSC Huangpu Wenchong shipyard. [Photo: Alfa Laval]