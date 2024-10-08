Alfa Laval to supply first systems for ammonia-fueled ships by end 2025 Written by Nick Blenkey









Alfa Laval says that it will be ready to supply its first fuel systems for ammonia-fueled vessels by the end of 2025. Making use of its expertise with fuels such as LNG, LPG, and methanol, Alfa Laval is accelerating its development of new technologies for ammonia to ensure its safe and efficient use as a future fuel, through partnerships and joint development projects.

In partnership with engine designer WinGD, Alfa Laval has delivered two test systems for that company’s ammonia-fueled engines, including a fuel valve train and a vent treatment system. The Alfa Laval FCM Ammonia fuel supply system design will be validated by the end of 2024, with the first marine delivery expected by the end of 2025.

“The Alfa Laval FCM Ammonia is another addition to our toolbox of solutions that accelerate the decarbonization of shipping,” says Sameer Kalra, president, Marine Division, Alfa Laval. “This delivery to WinGD highlights our technology readiness to handle ammonia as a fuel, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the maritime industry’s transition to sustainable energy sources,”

Following a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Alfa Laval, WinGD, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), and K Shipbuilding (KSB) are collaborating to develop the necessary technological advances in an ammonia-fueled MR tanker design. Recently, the scope expanded to include the design of an ammonia dual-fuel boiler system. This boiler system will efficiently handle purge/boil-off gas and meet the vessel’s heat demands, minimizing the vessel’s energy consumption, while ensuring safe operations.

As a zero-carbon fuel, ammonia is anticipated to become an important component in marine industry efforts to reduce its carbon emissions, holding significant promise to meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2050 strategy.

“By investing our resources in research, development and innovation, we are steadily advancing in our ambition to enable a future powered by alternative fuels,” says Kalra. “Many shipowners are exploring the use of ammonia as fuel, and Alfa Laval is ready to be a key enabler of this transition— with innovative solutions, technological capabilities and experience in handling a wide range of fuels.”