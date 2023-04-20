Onboard carbon capture set for trial on HMM box ship Written by Nick Blenkey









Leading South Korean shipowner HMM plans to conduct field tests of an onboard carbon capture system (OCCS) for containerships in cooperation with shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries and green tech specialist Panasia.

The tests will start in the in second half of this year and follow completion of a feasibility study carried out by HMM and Panasia. It indicated that an onboard carbon capture system could be installed without changing the existing equipment of the ship and would not hinder the stability of vessel operations. In the Panasia system, collected carbon becomes liquefied in a pressurized tank and can be used for manufacturing dry ice or for agricultural use.

Based on these findings, HMM will fit OCCS in one of its containerships for an operational test, with SHI and Panasia providing engineering support.

In addition, HMM has decided to replace the propellers of six containerships with more efficient ones specifically designed for slow steaming. The replacement process will start in 2024, and HMM expects to increase energy efficiency by 8-9%.

MORE OWNERS EYE OCCS

The HMM move follows announcements on onboard carbon capture projects by several other owners, including Crowley and Berge Bulk, who are backing a project by start-up Carbon Ridge, and Stena Bulk, which is part of a project that also involves ABS, Global Center for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD) in Singapore, the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), Alfa Laval, the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) and Deltamarin Ltd.