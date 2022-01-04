B Americas P&I adds to team

The Britannia P&I club reports that Marcela Pizzaro has joined the staff of its exclusive correspondent in the U.S., B Americas P&I.

Led by director Mike Unger, B Americas is based in New York and provides support to all Britannia members requiring assistance with claims and other matters in the U.S. as well as focusing on the specific needs of the club’s North American Members.

Pizzaro previously worked for many years at one of the major international container lines, where she was director of corporate insurance risk management with oversight and responsibility for the company’s risk, insurance and claims in North America. Prior to that, she was vice president of shipping legal affairs for a shipowner based in Chile.

She has a law degree from the University of Valparaiso in Chile and a master’s degree in maritime law from the University of Southampton in the U.K.

“I’m sure that Marcela will further strengthen the offering and service to our members across the region and her appointment reflects our ambitions to develop and expand Britannia’s presence throughout the Americas”, said Andrew Cutler, CEO of Britannia P&I.

“We are very pleased to have Marcela join the team in New York. Her wealth of experience will be a very welcome addition and will provide added depth and value to our members as the club continues to increase its presence in the Americas,” said Unger.