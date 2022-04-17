VIDEO: Ever Forward finally refloated

After being stuck in the mud in Chesapeake Bay since it grounded March 13, the 1,095 feet long, 12,118 TEU Evergreen Marine containership Ever Forward was finally refloated at around 7.00 a.m. local time, Sunday April 17.

Success followed after multiple earlier efforts had failed and came after the removal of hundreds of containers from the vessel and further dredging.

According to the Baltimore Sun, “two pulling barges and five mighty tug boats shimmied the massive ship backward and sideways until she was dislodged just before 7 a.m. Salvage crews harnessed the power of a full moon and a spring tide in a third and final push to free the ship that had sat stuck for more than a month.”

Reportedly more than 500 boxes were offloaded from the ship by crane barges.