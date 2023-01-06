Glosten and ABB to present on tug design evolution in the U.S. at TTB 2023 Written by Heather Ervin









TTB 2023 returns to Mobile, Ala., on March 7-8 at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza hotel and will include a focus on “making the green transition work.”

As changing emissions regulations in the United States are pushing operators to consider the adoption of new technologies, Glosten’s Peter Soles, marine operations and business development; and ABB Marine & Ports’ David Lee, vice president of sales – marine systems, will jointly present on a new methanol-hybrid tug design, the SA-100. The presentation, titled “Evolving Tug Designs for the Changing U.S. Market,” will focus on the design intent, the arrangement of the propulsion and electrical distribution system, and how the design provides tug operators with a viable path to a carbon-neutral operation—all while minimizing business risk and maintaining competitiveness.

This year, TTB will bring together owners, operators, naval architects, shipbuilders and more to discuss advances in technology and design, as well as methods of meeting environmental and economic goals.

“TTB is an opportunity to participate in a dialogue with the entire tug, towboat and barge industry’s leadership on key strategic challenges, issues, trends, lessons learned, and new project and technological developments,” says Marine Log Editor-in-Chief Heather Ervin. “We are excited to return to Mobile after a successful TTB 2022 there earlier this year.”

Registration is now open for the only event dedicated exclusively to the tug, towboat and barge segments of the maritime transportation industry. More information, including the tour and keynote speaker, will be announced this year.

SPONSORS

While sponsors continue to come in for the event, sponsoring companies as of the date of this story include:

