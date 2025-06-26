Maritime Partners in Centerline Logistics acquisition agreement

One of the largest marine petroleum transportation companies in the U.S. is set to come under new ownership. Maritime Partners LLC reports that, on June 24, 2025, an entity controlled by one of its managed funds entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Centerline Logistics from its principal investors, who include Macquarie Capital and Silverbox Capital co-founder and managing partner, Steve Kadenacy.

“Along with our outstanding partners at Macquarie Capital, we have supported Centerline’s transformative acquisitions and expansion in recent years,” said Kadenacy. “We are proud of Centerline’s unwavering commitment to safety, excellence and operational performance under our stewardship. Macquarie Capital’s strategic vision and collaborative approach have been instrumental in driving Centerline’s progress. We are confident that Maritime Partners is the ideal partner to continue this culture of excellence.”

“Macquarie Capital has been privileged to partner with Centerline’s outstanding management team, particularly Matt Godden, the company’s CEO, and his exceptional leadership team, who have consistently delivered superior results,” said Larry Handen, senior managing director at Macquarie Capital, “We are confident the company will continue to thrive under Maritime Partners’ deep expertise and proven track record in the maritime sector.”

“We want to invest in high-quality assets, companies and teams over the long run,” said Bick Brooks, co-founder and CEO of Maritime Partners. “Centerline’s impressive growth, long-term customer relationships, and talented team reflect the sort of demonstrated track record that is essential for a long-term partnership.”

“This acquisition represents a strategic opportunity, and we will seek to unlock significant value under Maritime Partners’ ownership,” added Brooks. “Maritime Partners will bring deep maritime sector expertise and capital resources to Centerline, while Centerline will contribute proven operational excellence that we believe will serve to drive innovation and expand our capabilities in the Jones Act maritime sector. We also want to thank our predecessor ownership group for their strategic vision and professional partnership throughout this process.”

Maritime Partners says the Centerline acquisition will represent a significant transaction, bringing with it not only a management team with an impressive combination of knowledge and expertise, but also a significant opportunity for portfolio diversification across asset types, counterparties and geographies.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.