TTB 2023 to focus on making the green transition work









The U.S. tugboat, towboat and barge industry may already be the safest, most environmentally friendly, and most economical mode of freight transportation, but it is faced with the challenge of making a transition to a low-carbon future that is already seeing trucking companies add electric vehicles to their fleets and railroads eye emerging technologies for zero-emissions locomotives.

What green technology offers the best options for tugs, towboats and barges? How much of it is retrofittable to existing vessels? And with a continued labor shortage, should the industry be exploring its semi-autonomous options?

These are some of the issues that will be on the agenda March 7 and 8, 2023, when Marine Log’s TTB —Tugs, Towboats & Barges takes in Mobile, Alabama.

The event will bring tug and towboat owners, operators, builders, designers, and stakeholders together in one place to discuss:

• Embracing the technology shift as we move toward zero-emissions;

• Finding the funding to make the transition;

• Beyond COI: What’s next?;

• Vessel concept discussion panel (powering technologies: diesel, natural gas, hydrogen and battery electric);

• Crew training for new systems;

• Waterway infrastructure and spending;

• Building new barges amid record pricing;

• Alternative fuel sources for tugs and towboats;

• Newbuild project overviews; and

• Market changes as the economy moves away from coal and oil.

“TTB is an opportunity to participate in a dialogue with the entire tug, towboat and barge industry’s leadership on key strategic challenges, issues, trends, lessons learned, and new project and technological developments,” says Marine Log Editor-in-Chief Heather Ervin. “We are excited to return to Mobile after a successful TTB 2022 there earlier this year.”

Registration is opening soon for the only event dedicated exclusively to the tug, towboat and barge segments of the maritime transportation industry. More information, including the tour and keynote speaker, will be announced this year.

If you would like to submit a presentation topic or speaker, please send an email to Heather Ervin at [email protected]