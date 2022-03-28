Master Boat Builders delivers first Seabulk electric-hybrid tug

Master Boat Builders Inc. reports that its Coden, Ala., shipyard has now delivered the electric-hybrid tug Spartan to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., headquartered SEACOR group member Seabulk.

Designed by Robert Allan Ltd., the tug is built to meet U.S. Coast Guard regulations and is classed by American Bureau of Shipping, including escort notation.

The vessel has an overall length of 98 feet, beam of 43 feet, and bollard pull of 90 tons. The integrated hybrid propulsion system was provided by Thompson Tractor and includes two EPA Tier 4 certified Caterpillar 3512E main engines, each producing 2,550 horsepower and two Berg MTA 628 azimuth thrusters, three Caterpillar generators and two ABB propulsion motors and associated variable frequency drives.

Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders, will present on this project from conception to delivery at this week’s Tugs, Towboats & Barges (TTB) 2022 conference in Mobile, Ala.

SUSTAINABLE TOWING SOLUTION

“The Spartan is the latest addition to our fleet and constitutes the first of two hybrid diesel-electric vessels commissioned from Master Boat Builders,” said Seabulk CEO Daniel Thorogood. “She is representative of their advanced workmanship and ability to deliver modern, cutting-edge marine technology. We look forward to continuing to deliver service excellence and offering our customers a more sustainable towing solution.”

“As the maritime industry continues to evolve and modernize its fleet, Master Boat Builders is proud to deliver this hybrid tugboat, which will serve as the most efficient technologically advanced tug operating in the U.S.,” said Rice. “Spartan is the latest in a series of innovative and alternative-powered work boats that we are constructing and that we will continue to deliver as demand in this market expands.”