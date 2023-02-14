Blue Sky Maritime’s David Cummins to keynote TTB 2023

David Cummins, president and CEO of the Blue Sky Maritime Coalition—a non-profit, strategic alliance formed to accelerate the transition of waterborne transportation in Canada and the United States toward net-zero greenhouse gas emissions—will keynote this year’s Tugs, Towboats & Barges (TTB) conference on March 7 in Mobile, Ala.

Blue Sky Maritime members include several tug and towboat owners and operators, in addition to numerous others in various sectors of the maritime industry.

In his keynote remarks, Cummins will discuss the uniqueness of the U.S./North American maritime value chain; the vision, strategy and collaboration and pragmatic/profitable actions for first movers; and innovation and disruptive change.

Prior to his role with Blue Sky Maritime, Cummins worked as an executive with Shell with more than 35 years’ experience covering many locations around the world, as well as many diverse businesses and skill areas. He was Shell’s commercial and business development manager for shipping and maritime, Americas, and, before that, served as vice president of Shell Korea Limited, managing relationships with Korean shipyards and heavy industry.

Cummins previously contributed to Shell’s success in global strategy development, change management, commercial deal making, new business development, strategic customer account management, divestment and portfolio deal teams, capital project planning and execution, technical management, and corporate redesign.

“TTB is an opportunity to participate in a dialogue with the entire tug, towboat and barge industry’s leadership on key strategic challenges, issues, trends, lessons learned, and new project and technological developments,” says Marine Log Editor-in-Chief Heather Ervin. “We are excited to return to Mobile after a successful TTB 2022 there last year.”

Registration is open for the only event dedicated exclusively to the tug, towboat and barge segments of the maritime transportation industry. More information, including the tour and keynote speaker, will be announced this year. The final discount on registration ends February 17.

SPONSORS

For information on TTB 2023 sponsorship opportunities, contact David Harkey at 212.620.7223 (office) or 973.563.0109 (cell) or [email protected].

While sponsors continue to come in for the event, sponsoring companies as of the date of this story include:

Sherwin-Williams Marine Coatings (Platinum); VPS Veritas (Platinum): ABB (Gold); Bergan Marine Systems (Gold); W&O Supply (Lunch – Gold); Conrad Shipyards (Silver); Schottel/elkon (Silver); ABS (Silver); Christie & Grey (Silver); GL Power (Silver); Kongsberg (Silver); RIX Industries (Silver); MER Equipment (Silver); mtu – A Rolls-Royce Solution (Silver); All American Paint & Supply Inc. (Silver); On Site Alignment (Silver); Crowley (Silver); Karl Senner (Silver); Vulkan Couplings (Silver); Allied Marine Crane (Silver); Acquity International (Bronze); Bristol Harbor Group (Bronze); DMT Marine Equipment (Bronze); Elliott Bay Design Group (Bronze); Austal USA (Bronze); JonRie (Bronze); Laborde Products (Bronze); MOPS (Bronze); Panolin (Bronze); Hockema Group (Bronze); Phoenix (Bronze); TNEMEC (Bronze); Rypos (Bronze); HS Marine Propulsion (Bronze); Tork Systems (Bronze); United Safety & Survivability Corporation / Fireboy – XinTex (Bronze); Sewart Supply (Bronze); Shift Clean Energy (Bronze); AccuTRANS (Bronze)