USACE and USMMA partner to modernize Kings Point campus

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) New York District and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) have entered into a long-term agreement for the revitalization and modernization of USMMA’s campus located in Kings Point, New York.

The initial 10-year agreement was signed by Brig. Gen. John Lloyd for USACE and VADM Joanna Nunan for USMMA during an April 11 ceremony at Kings Point.

The announcement follows President Trump’s executive order to restore America’s maritime dominance.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy visited the academy earlier this month to tour the campus and deliver a keynote address to the midshipmen.

“Merchant marine cadets have answered the call to serve our country, and it’s our duty to deliver an institution worthy of their sacrifice,” said Secretary Duffy. “Our mariners are critical to President Trump’s agenda to make American shipbuilding great again, and more importantly protecting our national security.”

“The health of the maritime industry is of vital national security and economic interest, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proud to lend our team’s expertise to these revitalization efforts at USMMA,” said Brig. Gen. John Lloyd, USACE North Atlantic Division commander and division engineer. “The future mariner leaders who come through this campus will be charged with protecting our nation’s critical interests, and it is imperative their education is supported by world-class facilities and infrastructure equipped for the modern learning environment.”

“We are looking forward to rehabilitating and modernizing the campus infrastructure at the USMMA,” said Col. Alexander Young, Commander USACE New York District. “It is necessary to ensure current and future generations of Midshipman receive a first-class education. We hope this partnership will serve as a building block for additional collaboration both short and long-term. I’d like to thank all of our partners at every level for their tremendous support.”

“With fire, steel, and stone, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will bring to life the determination and spirit the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy has shown for more than 80 years,” said VADM Joanna Nunan, Superintendent USMMA. “We are excited for the future, yet we will always see in it a reflection of our glorious past.”