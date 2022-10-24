Wärtsilä to supply electrical package for new research vessel Written by Nick Blenkey









Wärtsilä is to provide and integrate the electrical system package for the new German research vessel Meteor IV. Its scope of supply includes the design integration of all the electrical systems and provision of the switchboards, the electrical distribution and drive systems, generators, as well as the entire lighting system and special systems for energy supply. The vessel will be outfitted with an integrated NACOS Platinum navigation and automation system. Additionally, Wärtsilä will deliver the bridge consoles and solid state radar technology

The 125 meter long ship is being built for Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research by a consortium of shipbuilders Meyer Werft and Fassmer under a contract awarded in January. Set for completion in 2026, it will be the replacement vessel for both the current research vessel Meteor and the already decommissioned Poseidon

The new Meteor IV is designed for worldwide multifunctional and interdisciplinary research use, with a focus on the Atlantic.

Wärtsilä will be involved throughout the entire duration of the building project. Its work scope will include detailed design work during the engineering phase and installation and connection work at the two north German shipyards. Wärtsilä will also be responsible for commissioning its scope of supply and the entire cabling system.

“With Wärtsilä, we have a strong and competent systems partner at our side. Wärtsilä SAM Electronics is already supporting us with its extensive know-how in the construction of two 50-meter test and survey vessels for the German Navy. We are, therefore, happy to continue this good cooperation for this highly complex research vessel,” says Harald Fassmer, Managing Partner of the Fassmer shipyard.

“We are delighted that Wärtsilä has been selected as the trusted partner for this challenging project. We are happy to contribute our depth of experience in the construction of research vessels and are confident that, together with the expertise of Fassmer and Meyer, we will make this project a success,” says Harald Baumgarten, managing director of Hamburg-based Wärtsilä SAM Electronics.