VIDEO: Eastern Pacific tanker completes Filtree CCS system retrofit

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) reports that it has completed the successful installation of Value Maritime’s (VM) Filtree system onboard its managed vessel M/T Pacific Cobalt in Rotterdam. The Filtree system, which filters sulfur and 99% of particulate matter, includes VM’s carbon capture & storage (CCS) module that can capture up to 40% of CO2 emissions from the vessel’s main and auxiliary engines.

The 2020-built, 49,700 DWT tanker is the largest ship yet to be fitted with VM’s Filtree System, and is the first of two sister ships set to be installed with the system under an agreement signed in May of last year.

Filtree module mounted on tanker exhaust stack

The CO2 is captured in a special chemical that is stored in an onboard tank that was recoated and converted for this purpose as part of the retrofit. The tank now provides sufficient storage space to capture more than 200 tonnes of CO2 in a single voyage. Once the tank is full, the chemical will be pumped out in port and delivered to end users, such as greenhouses or synthetic fuel producers, who will be able to release the CO2 on demand. The CO2 can also be placed into carbon sequestration networks. The chemical will then be returned to the vessel for reuse and to capture more CO2.

The installation of the prefabricated gas filtering system commenced in mid-January 2023 in Rotterdam. It took 17 days to complete and was managed jointly by EPS’s and VM’s sea and shore staff.

There is a growing recognition that carbon capture and storage has to play a role in global decarbonization efforts — including in maritime.

“2023 marks a critical year for the shipping industry,” said EPS CEO Cyril Ducau. “For us to hit IMO 2050 and net zero targets, we need to start moving the needle significantly now. To ensure that we are able to make a significant difference, we have been developing a portfolio of solutions across various vessel types. Advanced decarbonization technology, like the CCS system from Value Maritime, offers a concrete solution that can be implemented on existing vessels. The result is an immediate carbon emission reduction while removing the need to wait for the development and rationalization of alternative green fuel infrastructure.”

“Indeed, 2023 is the year of change for sustainable shipping,” Value Maritime co-founder & director Maarten Lodewijks added. “EPS is leading the charge of shipping companies that have already started the transition to a greener fleet. Thanks to them, we have now succeeded in bringing our filtering and carbon capture technology to the tanker market. A special thanks should go to the installation team who completed this project within a narrow window and with the utmost professionalism.”