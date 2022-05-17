Eastern Pacific to retrofit two tankers with carbon capture solution Written by Nick Blenkey









In another sign that innovative approaches to decarbonization are starting to get the attention of serious players, Idan Ofer’s Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has signed a definitive agreement with Rotterdam-based Value Maritime (VM) to install carbon capture and filtering systems on its MR tankers M/T Pacific Cobalt and M/T Pacific Gold, with an option to equip three more vessels. The installation of the first system is scheduled to be completed within 2022 with engineering and planning underway.

The 2020-built, 49,700 DWT sister vessels, will be the largest yet to be fitted with VM’s Filtree System, a prefabricated exhaust gas cleaning system that filters sulfur and 99% of particulate matter. The system will include a Carbon Capture Module charging a CO2 battery onboard. The charged CO2 battery will be discharged in port and subsequently used by CO2 customers, such as greenhouses, or injected into carbon sequestration networks. The discharged battery will be returned to the vessel for CO2 recharging.

This “plug and play” approach allows vessels to capture up to 40% of CO2 emissions today, with the potential of exceeding 90% in the future, according to Value Maritime.

ENERGY TRANSITION

“Partnering with Value Maritime is a major step forward for EPS and the industry’s energy transition,” said EPS CEO Cyril Ducau. “Carbon capture technology was missing in our existing portfolio of emission lowering solutions, which today consists primarily of alternative marine fuels. We believe that carbon capture technology holds significant promise for reducing emissions for existing and future ocean-going vessels. Coupled with alternative fuels, biofuels and other solutions, carbon capture is a crucial step in accelerating the shipping industry’s decarbonization efforts ahead of IMO targets. After extensive research, we agreed that Value Maritime is the right partner to implement this solution and complement our own decarbonization efforts. Their passion for innovation, existing infrastructure, and commitment to lowering emissions today is what we look for in a partner. By equipping our tankers with VM’s systems, we hope to prove to the industry that carbon capture is a viable and scalable option available right now.”

“Bringing our filtering and carbon capture technology to the tanker market has been a goal of ours from the very beginning. Realizing this vision with forward-thinking partners like Eastern Pacific Shipping is a dream come true,” said Value Maritime cofounder & director Maarten Lodewijks. “Together, we are making sustainable shipping and emission reduction for this segment no longer a pipe-dream. It’s happening today, and we couldn’t be prouder that it’s happening with EPS.”

In addition to its carbon capture capabilities, the Filtree System also removes oil residue and particulate matter from the wash water, ensuring its pH value is neutralized and contributes to reducing the acidification of seawater.

Installation onboard M/T Pacific Cobalt is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, while the installation onboard M/T Pacific Gold is scheduled to be completed by the end of Q1 2023.

In addition to the retrofits, EPS and VM are exploring future collaboration opportunities, such as deploying the Filtree System onboard EPS newbuilds, including a new generation of containerships.