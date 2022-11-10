Viasat and Cobham Satcom in strategic collaboration

Carlsbad, Calif., headquartered satcoms giant Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) reports that it is collaborating with Lyngby, Denmark-based Cobham Satcom on a new, advanced satellite connectivity solution for the maritime and energy industries.

The connectivity system, which will include a portfolio of advanced antenna systems from Cobham Satcom, is being designed to deliver advanced, high-speed connectivity that will leverage the immense satellite capacity expected from the ViaSat-3 constellation.

Each of the three ViaSat-3 satellites is anticipated to deliver at least 1 Terabit of data per second (1Tbps) — equal to 1,000 Gigabits per second, which will provide flexibility to offer even faster Internet speeds and manage increasingly data-hungry applications. In addition, the collaboration will include the introduction of an industry-first upgrade kit that will allow conversion of existing Ku and other Ka band services to Viasat services.

Viasat and Cobham Satcom will work with Cobham Satcom’s broad global distribution network to provide customers professional fit for purpose pre-sales and after-sales support.

“Building off our long-standing relationship, we have been able to closely collaborate during Cobham Satcom’s development of next-generation terminals to optimize the broadband connectivity experience on our future satellites,” said Shameem Hashmi, VP and GM, maritime at Viasat. “The terminal solution will be important as the ViaSat-3 constellation, once complete, is expected to, incredibly, increase Viasat’s total satellite fleet capacity by 600 percent. “

“Plus,” Hashmi continued, “layered upon this immense capacity will be the ability to flexibly move the capacity, directing it to high demand areas, such as the Caribbean, the Mediterranean or Straits of Singapore and Malacca where demand for maritime connectivity is often concentrated.”

“We are excited to continue our strong partnership with Viasat not only bringing the industry’s most reliable high throughput connectivity to the maritime community but continuing to deliver the ultimate customer experience. Each ViaSat-3 satellite will bring unparalleled high throughput to the market, and with Cobham Satcom’s portfolio of next generation user terminals and strong sales partner and after sales service network, we will collaborate closely to deliver a comprehensive end-to-end experience for yachting, commercial shipping, cruise, and oil & gas customers,” added Peter Kiær, senior vice president for maritime at Cobham Satcom.

The companies are expanding upon a long-term relationship that dates to 2015, and that has more recently rapidly made inroads to provide high-speed connectivity in the maritime industry. The companies have deployed fast, reliable satellite broadband internet on hundreds of vessels with Viasat’s existing Ka-band network and Cobham Satcom’s advanced Ka-band Sailor user terminal. The current solution has been gaining momentum as demand for reliable connectivity onboard vessels soars, especially from productivity applications, video conferencing and entertainment.

Interestingly, today’s announcement from the two companies made no mention of Viasat’s planned acquisition of Inmarsat, which in September gained U.K. government approval.