Synergy Marine partners with next-gen battery developer Alsym

Woburn, Mass., based Alsym Energy, says that it is partnering with Singapore-based ship manager Synergy Group to develop shipping-specific applications for its next-generation non-flammable batteries. Alsym Energy is developing advanced low-cost, high-performance rechargeable batteries that it says are made from readily available materials that are inherently non-flammable and non-toxic, providing an economically viable alternative to lithium-based technologies.

The company, which last month said it was “emerging from stealth,” was founded in 2015 and has raised $32 million to date from investors including Helios Climate Ventures

Alsym plans to start pilot manufacturing its non-flammable batteries for EVs, ships, and stationary storage later this year at its facility in Massachusetts, with high-volume production expected to follow in 2025.

Its work with Synergy Group is being carried out in collaboration with Japanese ship operator Nissen Kaiun. Starting in its first year of high-volume production, Alsym will provide Synergy and Nissen Kaiun with 1 gigawatt of batteries per year for three years, conditional on the battery systems meeting key performance levels and regulatory requirements specific to cargo ships and tankers.

Alsym says its batteries may be used to propel vessels as they enter and leave port, power berthed ships, and support peak shaving applications at sea.

ZERO-EMISSION VESSELS ARE THE FUTURE

“Zero-emission vessels are the future of maritime shipping, and we’re working with like-minded owners, including Nissen Kaiun, to decarbonize every part of the ecosystem as quickly as possible,” said Captain Rajesh Unni, founder and CEO of Synergy Group. “By lowering the cost of electrification and minimizing the risk of battery-related fire events, Alsym’s technology is well-placed to be a safer alternative that can help the shipping industry meet its goal of zero net emissions by 2050—especially in light of the European Commission’s recent proposal to classify lithium as toxic.”

By using low-cost, inherently non-flammable raw materials with robust global supply chains, Alsym aims to provide batteries at a fraction of the cost of lithium-based technologies, making electrification both safe and economically viable. These batteries can help reduce risks to crew and cargo, as well as lower insurance costs for fleet managers and shippers.

“Synergy Marine is on the cutting edge of technology in the maritime sector, and we’re honored to be part of their journey to work with owners in their transition away from fossil fuels,” said Mukesh Chatter, President and CEO at Alsym Energy. “By manufacturing batteries from low-cost, readily available materials that are inherently non-flammable and non-toxic, we’re providing an economically-viable way to help them decarbonize while also lowering operating expenditures and insurance costs associated with lithium and cobalt-based battery technologies.”

