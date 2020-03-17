Schottel propulsion for next-gen Yangtze cruise vessel

German propulsion manufacturer Schottel has been awarded a contract to provide azimuth thrusters for a Chinese river cruise vessel.

Owned by Changjiang Cruise Overseas Travel and built by the China Merchants Heavy Industry Jiangsu shipyard, it is intended for operation on the Yangtze River, the largest river in China.

The 150 meter long and 23 meter wide vessel will reach an operating cruise speed of 14 knots. It will accommodate 600 guests served by 150 international crew members and is scheduled to enter operation in September 2021.

The river cruise ship will be equipped with three Schottel Twin Propeller systems/

The vessel will be powered by modern electric motors driving three Schottel type STP 310 twin propeller units with an input power of 1,000 kW each and a propeller diameter of 2.00 m.

LOW NOISE AND VIBRATION LEVELS

Schottel Twin Propellers are well-suited for operating a vessel quietly and for applications with limited installation space, draft or propeller clearance. By sharing the load between two propellers rotating in the same direction and of the same diameter, the risk of cavitation is minimized and tip clearance is increased. Both of these characteristics, in turn, lead to low noise and vibration levels. This concept also improves the efficiency of the propulsion system and reduces fuel consumption compared to single propeller systems.