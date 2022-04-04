New Polish RoPax ferries will feature advanced ABB technology Written by Nick Blenkey









Three new LNG-fueled, hybrid-electric RoPax ferries on order at Poland’s Remontowa Shipbuilding (see earlier story) will feature ABB power, automation and propulsion solutions.

The vessels will be delivered to Polish ferry operator Polskie Promy one apiece in 2025, 2026 and 2027. With an overall length of 195 meters, they will each be capable of carrying 400 passengers, with a 4,100 lane meter capacity for vehicles. They will operate between Swinoujscie in Poland and the Swedish ports of Ystad and Trelleborg.

ABB will supply an end-to-end solution comprising batteries, Azipod electric propulsion and shore power connection. Allowing lower power output to be installed than for comparable ships, the integrated system will optimize the new ferries for environmentally friendly operations and passenger comfort.

Each of the RoPax ferries will be equipped with two 7.5 megawatt Azipod electric propulsion units that will help achieve a high degree of maneuverability and efficiency in harbor operations. Azipod technology has a proven ability to cut fuel consumption by up to 20 percent compared to traditional propulsion. ABB says that independent research indicates that Azipod propulsion offers fuel and emissions savings for ferries which could amount to nearly $1.7 million and 10,000 tons of CO2 emissions per ship per year.

REDUCED EMISSIONS

By integrating multi-fuel engines with battery power, ABB’s Power and Energy Management System (PEMS) balances the use of the different energy sources onboard, enabling further gains in operational efficiency and reducing emissions as a result.

Conventionally, a ship approaching port engages an extra engine as a failsafe back-up, which is sub-optimal in terms of fuel efficiency. The hybrid solution uses batteries to provide this redundancy. Integrated power is so responsive that larger ferries can achieve equivalent performance using lower installed power. This ensures reduced emissions in any circumstances.

The three ferries will also utilize ABB’s shipside shore connection to access plug-in shore power, enabling further emission reductions, as well as benefit from remote equipment monitoring and diagnostics for enhanced passenger and ship safety.

“With ABB, we have full confidence that all systems will be seamlessly integrated for maximum operational efficiency and sustainability,” said Bartosz Znyk, project director, Remontowa Shiprepair Yard. “In addition, the ease of installing Azipod units significantly increases build efficiency and flexibility in project scheduling, supporting our shipbuilding process.”

“We take great pride in our collaboration with Remontowa and are delighted to support them in their strategy for environmentally friendly ferries,” said Juha Koskela, division president, ABB Marine & Ports. “This project presented us with an excellent opportunity to showcase our abilities as a single system, bridge-to-propeller integration provider.”