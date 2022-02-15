Wärtsilä to power Poland’s first LNG-fueled RoPax ferries

Poland’s Remontowa Shipbuilding has contracted Wärtsilä to supply engines, fuel storage and supply systems for three new RoPax vessels to be operated by ferry companies Unity Line and Polferries.

While Remontowa has built a series of LNG-fueled vessels for Canada’s BC Ferries, these will be the first LNG-fueled RoPax vessels to be built for the Polish maritime sector.

The vessels will have an overall length of 195 meters and will each be capable of carrying 400 passengers and have a 4,100 lane meter capacity for vehicles. They will operate between Swinoujscie in Poland and the Swedish ports of Ystad and Trelleborg.

Each will operate with four Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines. The engines can use bio-LNG, either on its own or blended with conventional LNG. The operators intend to run the vessels entirely on bio-LNG by 2025.

The efficiency of the Wärtsilä 31DF engine was a key consideration in the award of this contract. The diesel version of the engine has been recognized by Guinness World Records as being the world’s most efficient four-stroke diesel.

Wärtsilä will also deliver its LNGPac fuel storage, supply, and control system.

“High efficiency and sustainability are essential in today’s operating environment, especially in the Baltic Sea which is an Emissions Control Area,” says Grzegorz Wardzyński, technical director of Polsteam, the parent company of Unity Line. “The Wärtsilä 31 engine represents the latest engine technology available and this, coupled with Wärtsilä’s vast experience in LNG solutions, made the choice easy for us.”

“Decarbonization is a front and center issue for the maritime sector, and this focus is reflected in the choice of the Wärtsilä engines for these ferries,” says Matthias Becker, general manager, sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.. Optimal engine performance is essential in maximizing fuel efficiency and minimising exhaust emissions. These new vessels will become an important part of Poland’s transport infrastructure, and we are proud to be a partner in this project.”