Knutsen OAS signs up 4 LNG carriers for Wärtsilä service plan

Wärtsilä has signed a service agreement with the Norway’s Knutsen OAS. Covering the reliquefaction plant for four Knutsen LNG carrier vessels, it is designed to optimize their day-to-day operational performance.

The scope of the agreement for the LNG carriers includes Wärtsilä’s digital Operim (Operational Performance Improvement & Monitoring) system. This provides real-time data on Wärtsilä’s onboard equipment. It enables expert management and control to deliver cost-savings and more efficient operations. Wärtsilä will also provide expert technical support, as well as servicing and spare parts support.

DIGITAL AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT

“The digital and technical support provided by Wärtsilä are expected to be extremely valuable to us.”” says Bjørn Hagland Hansen, fleet manager LNG, Knutsen OAS Shipping AS. “Having the cargo plant operating at optimal performance at all times will both increase efficiency and reduce our maintenance costs.

“We are able to monitor the equipment in real-time, and have a daily dialogue with the ships’ crews to ensure the best possible performance and deliver any necessary troubleshooting advice,” says Sharique Sayed, Business Development Manager, Services, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions. “We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Knutsen, and this agreement strengthens our collaboration even further.”

Wärtsilä will also provide advice on maintenance of the reliquefaction plant and supply spare parts during drydocking of the LNG carriers. The agreement will enter into effect from June 2022 and is valid for 5 years.