First hydrogen-fueled superyacht features MAN Cryo technology

MAN Cryo has supplied a liquid-hydrogen gas-fuel supply system for the first superyacht to feature a hydrogen fuel cell installation. At 118.8 meter long, the hydrogen-fueled superyacht, Project 821, built by Netherlands superyacht specialist Feadship, is also the largest motor yacht thus far built in the Netherlands.,

Feadship says that Project 821 is the answer to a fundamental question: “How far can we push green technology on superyachts?” Feadship’s response was a multi-faceted, zero-diesel approach designed to cruise between harbors or anchorages and to operate the yacht’s hotel load and amenities with emission-free power from green hydrogen.

The vessel uses the same PowerCell Group fuel cell system since selected for the giant Norwegian ferries for which MAN Cryo is developing the fuel systems and stores the hydrogen in a 92 cubic meter MAN Cryo fuel tank.

Photo copyright Feadship

MAN Cryo’s fuel-gas system will store the hydrogen in liquid form, evaporate and heat it, and supply gaseous hydrogen to the fuel cell system enabling the zero-emission propulsion of the vessel. The company is a division of MAN Energy Solutions and a leading specialist in engineering solutions for cryogenic equipment for the storage, distribution, and handling of gasses.

“This notable project showcases MAN Energy Solutions’ leadership within the development of future-fuel systems for the maritime sector,” said Henrik Malm, managing director, MAN Energy Solutions Sweden. “In particular, MAN Cryo is setting new standards in sustainability and engineering with its system design and the innovative positioning of the vessel’s fuel-tanks below deck. Congratulations to Feadship on its dedication to decarbonisation and pushing the green envelope within the superyacht segment.”

Project 821’s fuel-cell technology can provide the hydrogen-fueled superyacht with an entire week’s worth of silent operation at anchor, or emissions-free navigation at 10 knots when departing harbors or cruising in protected marine zones with pure water being the only emission. For longer travels, or when pure hydrogen is not available, the electricity powering the 3,200 kW ABB pod drives comes from MTU generators combusting HVO, a second-generation biofuel.

Underscoring the contribution of the hydrogen fuel cell solution, Feadship notes that, according to the Yacht Environmental Transparency Index (YETI), 70-78% of a yacht’s total energy use per year is to supply its hotel load, with heating and air conditioning making the largest demands.

MAN Cryo says that it faced a number of challenges during hydrogen-fueled superyacht project, in great part owing to the lack of existing design codes and standards to follow in order to get approval for its tank design. Normally, type C LNG tanks are designed according to IGF code, but this is not fully applicable to hydrogen.

Instead, MAN Cryo approached Lloyd’s Register with a risk-assessment-based design that is considered safe and approved for placement below deck, a first of its kind in the world and just the second ever for a marine liquid-hydrogen project.

MAN Cryo’s scope of supply for the project includes:

a 92 cubic meter vacuum-insulated type C tank, storing liquid hydrogen at -253 degrees Celsius;

a tank connection space (TCS) including necessary process equipment such as vaporizers, control valves, safety valves, etc;

a bunker station, enabling shore-to-ship bunkering of liquid hydrogen;

control and automation systems, including a groundbreaking “tank prediction tool,” a feature that simulates tank pressure and tank-filling levels and helps crew to predict and plan bunkering operations;

a vent mast;

interconnecting hydrogen piping.

“The alternative design-approval process proved challenging from time to time but – thanks to good cooperation between MAN Cryo, Lloyd´s Register and Feadship – we managed to successfully resolve all issues,” said MAN Cryo project manager Sofia Liedholm. “MAN Cryo is a frontrunner when it comes to marine fuel systems and, from this project, we now have further knowledge to bring with us into whatever the next opportunity will be to develop a more sustainable marine sector.”